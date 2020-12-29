Orthodox faction meets PM

Modi will meet the Jacobite group today

Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a discussion with representatives of the Malankara Orthodox Syrian Church in Delhi on Monday, in an attempt to mediate the raging dispute between the Orthodox and Jacobite factions of the Malankara Church.

According to an official spokesperson of the Church, the meeting that lasted nearly an hour, was also attended by Mizoram Governor P.S. Sreedharan Pillai. The Orthodox faction was represented by Youhanon Mar Demetrios, Metropolitan of the Delhi Diocese; Thomas Mar Athanasius, Metropolitan of the Kandanad East diocese; and Youhanon Mar Diascoros, synod secretary of the Church.

‘Respect court order’

“The meeting was cordial and the Prime Minister allowed us enough time to explain our stance. He also acknowledged the need to respect the court order,” the spokesperson said.

According to him, the faction laid stressed on settling the issue within the framework of the Supreme Court order. “We explained the circumstances leading to the case in the Supreme Court and how the Jacobite faction is now seeking a settlement outside the court,” the spokesperson added.

He further pointed to the court directive to the State and all parties to abide by its judgment in totality and not to solve the matter in variance with the judgment.

Mr. Modi is slated to meet the representatives of the Jacobite faction on Tuesday.