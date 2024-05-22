GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Organ trade: SIT gets custody of accused

Published - May 22, 2024 11:04 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

The special investigation team (SIT) probing the case involving a suspected international racket engaged in organ trade received the custody of the accused on Wednesday.

Sabith Nasar, 30, of Thrissur, suspected to be an agent engaged by the racket for canvassing potential donors by convincing them that donating organs for monetary benefits was an acceptable practice, was arrested by the Nedumbassery police on Monday. He was remanded in 14 days’ judicial custody by the Angamaly Judicial First Class Magistrate Court.

The accused is being interrogated by District Police Chief (Ernakulam Rural) Vaibhav Saxena who is personally monitoring the investigation by the 10-member SIT led by the Aluva DySP. A meeting of the investigation team was held at the rural police headquarters in Aluva.

The police suspect that Sabith was more than an agent but even a likely key conspirator. They are still reluctant to accept Sabith’s claim of having taken only 20 people abroad for organ trade. He is suspected to have taken donors to Iran even from places like Delhi. A hunt is on for other accused.

