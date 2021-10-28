Orange alert in six districts

Six districts have been put on orange alert on Friday for isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall, even as a low pressure area over the south Bay of Bengal moved further westward.

Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Kottayam, and Idukki are on orange alert. Ernakulam, Thrissur, Palakkad, Malappuram, Kozhikode and Wayanad are on yellow alert for isolated heavy rainfall on Friday.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), Kerala can expect heavy to very heavy rainfall on Friday and isolated heavy rainfall on Saturday and Sunday. The strengthened rainfall is on account of the low pressure area and a trough which extends from a cyclonic circulation associated with the low pressure system to the northwest part of the Bay.

On Thursday evening, the low pressure system lay over southwest Bay of Bengal off the Sri Lanka coast. It is likely to move further westward.

Yellow alerts have been sounded for several Kerala districts over the weekend also.

Fishers have been advised against venturing into the sea till Sunday as squally weather is likely to prevail over the Kerala coast, Kanyakumari region and the Gulf of Mannar.