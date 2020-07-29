Kerala

Orange alert for five districts today

Yellow alert for five other districts

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued orange alerts, signalling the need to remain prepared for rain-related emergencies, for Malappuram, Kozhikode, Wayanad, Kannur, and Kasaragod for Thursday. These districts can expect isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall (11.5 cm to 20.4 cm in a 24-hour period). Alappuzha, Kottayam, Ernakulam, Thrissur and Palakkad can expect isolated heavy rainfall. The IMD has issued yellow alerts for these districts.

The Kerala State Disaster Management Authority (KSDMA) has asked the public to avoid night-time travel in hilly areas. People living in coastal areas also have been asked to exercise caution. The KSDMA has also asked the Kerala State Electricity Board (KSEB) to ensure prompt repairs in the event of rain-related damage to electrical installations.

