Allot new exam centres, CBSE told

The Kerala State Commission for Protection of Child Rights has directed the CBSE Regional Officer here to sanction new examination centres for CBSE students appearing for their board examinations if sought by them.

The direction by commission member K. Nazeer said that many people had to return to the State from abroad or other States owing to loss of jobs in the wake of COVID-19. However, factors unrelated to students that prompted their return should not come in the way of their appearing for the board examinations. As students returning to the State before the board examinations could not sit for them in centres allotted to them earlier, the CBSE Regional Officer should take steps to sanction them new centres on demand, the commission said.

The new exam centres should be those sought by the students or those closest to their place of residence, the commission said. It also said that action on such requests should be taken without any delay, and the applicants informed about it. The commission was acting on a complaint by Amal Saji, president of Snehasparsham library at Karuvatta North.