One held for sexually abusing minor boy

May 05, 2024 09:14 pm | Updated 09:14 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Poojappura police have arrested a Tamil Nadu native for allegedly sexually abusing a three-year-old boy.

The police identified the accused as Marikkani, who runs a bakery in Thirumala. He allegedly abducted the survivor on his motorcycle and allegedly sexually abused him on April 14. The accused is a close friend of the child’s father.

The incident came to light when the child revealed his ordeal to the ‘ayah’ of an anganwadi. Soon, the Poojappura police registered a case on the basis of a complaint from his parents.

The accused has been remanded to judicial custody. He has been booked under provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act.