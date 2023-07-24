HamberMenu
One held for sexually abusing boy

July 24, 2023 11:38 pm | Updated 11:39 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

The Kallambalam police on Monday arrested one person for allegedly sexually abusing a boy a week ago.

The police identified the accused as Manikantan of Manamboor. He has been accused of sexually assaulting the survivor, aged nine, on July 17 after promising him to show ornamental fishes in his house. The incident apparently took place when the child’s parents had gone to a temple to offer ‘bali’ on the occasion of Karkidakavavu.

The police were alerted after the boy developed uneasiness a few days ago. The case was registered on the basis of a complaint by his mother. The accused has been remanded to judicial custody.

