One dead, four injured as car collides with bus

A 28-year-old man was killed and four others were injured when the car they were travelling in collided with a bus near Mattannur on Monday morning.

The deceased man was identified as Thomas Kutty of Kanjirapally, Kottayam.

Grave injuries

Fr. Roy Mathew Vadakkel, 53, and Shaji, 40, who were seriously injured in the accident, were admitted to a private hospital in Kannur while driver Aji, 45, and Sister Thresa, 56, were admitted to a private hospital in Mattannur.

The accident took place around 9.30 a.m. near Malabar School at 19th Mile on the Kannur-Iritty road.

The passengers were travelling from Kanjirapally to Iritty for a wedding when the car collided with the private bus which was headed from to Thalassery from Iritty.


