Ockhi: Central team to arrive on Tuesday

A Central team deputed by the Union Home Ministry will arrive here on Tuesday to assess the damage and losses caused by Cyclone Ockhi in various parts of the State.

The delegation, led by Additional Secretary Bipin Mallick, will split into three teams and visit the cyclone-hit areas. While one team will tour the coastal areas in Thiruvananthapuram and Kollam districts, the second team will visit Ernakulam and Alappuzha while the third will assess the damage in the districts north of Thrissur.

Confirming the visit of the Central team, P.H. Kurian, Additional Chief Secretary, Revenue, said the site visit would take place on December 27 and 28.

This would be followed by a debriefing session in the capital on Friday. Mr. Kurian said the quantum of Central assistance sought by the State to provide relief and rehabilitation for the cyclone victims would be based on the assessment of the Central team.

State plea to Centre

In a memorandum submitted to Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his visit to the affected areas in Thiruvananthapuram last week, the State government had sought a cyclone relief package of ₹7,340 crore, in addition to ₹422 crore from the National Disaster Relief Fund. Mr. Modi had promised to consider the request.

Earlier, the government had submitted a preliminary relief package request for ₹1,843 crore to Home Minister Rajnath Singh. It was after discussions with political parties and representatives of fisherfolk that a comprehensive package was drawn up.

Meanwhile, the official death toll in the cyclone has gone up to 65 with the recovery of more bodies from the sea.

Ex gratia payment

The government has announced an ex gratia payment of ₹20 lakh for the families of dead or missing fishermen.