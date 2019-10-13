NSS flays implementation of Khader panel report

Amidst a widening schism between the Nair Service Society (NSS) and the LDF-led State government, NSS general secretary G. Sukumaran Nair on Saturday vowed to continue the legal fight against implementation of the Khader Committee report on educational reforms.

Inaugurating the 36th annual conference of the Democratic School Teachers Association (DSTA) in Changanassery on Saturday, Mr. Nair held that the unilateral implementation of the report would amount to violation of the Right To Education Act and would ruin the State’s public education sector.

“The government wants to bring Classes from 1 to 12 under one director general, which is presently under the control of three directorates. This is indeed an unrealistic initiative,” he noted.

The various organisations, including NSS, have questioned the legal validity of the recommendations of the report, the government order accepting these suggestions and the decision to create new posts based on these suggestions, at the High Court.

“Directive ignored”

“While the HC, in an interim order, directed the government to implement the report only after due consultations with the petitioners, they are proceeding with its implementation by ignoring the court’s directive. The government’s approach to the issue has been prejudiced and this is not acceptable at all,” he held.

The NSS has already voiced its concern against restructuring the 10+2+3 structure and determination of vacancies by considering Classes 8 to 12 as one unit.

According to the organisation, restructuring the system would cause widespread attrition of students from public schools over concerns of failure in national-level competition examinations.

Harikumar Koyikkal, president of the NSS Changanassery taluk union, presided. Schools that excelled in examinations, children of the staff members of NSS schools who scored A Plus in all subjects, rank winners, and teachers who secured doctoral degrees were felicitated.