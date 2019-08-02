NRI construction firmgets nod, rollout soon

An NRI Construction Company is to be rolled out soon in the State for executing townships, apartment complexes, old-age homes, roads and bridges using the funds to be mobilised from Non-Resident Keralites (NoRKs).

The government has accorded sanction for the company that will function as a subsidiary of the Overseas Keralites Investments and Holding Ltd (OKIHL) to be floated soon to channelise investment of the Non-Resident Keralites for the development of the State, official sources told The Hindu.

An NRI Cooperative Society is also to be formed with its headquarters in the capital and having jurisdiction all over the State.

The government has given the nod for the draft bylaw and the recommendation to this effect by the Chief Executive Officer, NoRKA-Roots, the public sector undertaking of the Non-Resident Keralites Affairs Department.

The ventures are being floated at the initiative of the government as per the recommendations of the subcommittees formed after the two-day maiden Loka Kerala Sabha in the capital from January 12, 2018.

OKIHL, modelled on the lines of the highly successful Cochin International Airport Limted (CIAL), will be for pooling funds from Non-Resident Keralites.

The company will have a 74:26 holding between NoRKs and the State government.

The Registrar of Companies has given the nod for the company and has assigned the name OKIHL. The company will have Non-Resident Keralites as shareholders and the authorities hope to tap the funds from NRIs in a big way.

OKIHL’s mandate will be to channelise investment of the Non-Resident Keralites and to create employment opportunities. The yardstick will be project specific, minimum gestation period and maximum employment generation. “The investor can also turn employee on returning home. The company is going to open a horizon of opportunities to Non-Resident Keralties,’’ an official said.

Memorandum

The drafting of the memorandum and articles of association for OKHIL is over. The government has appointed the CEO, NoRKA-Roots, as the Special Officer for registering the company and forming the society in consultation with the Registrar of Cooperative Societies.