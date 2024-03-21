GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Now, Gorkha Rifles seek ivory from Kerala for display at unit; Forest dept. rejects request

Though the military unit sought two pairs of ivory, the request was turned down by Kerala Forest department stating that Wildlife (Protection) Act, 1972 did not encourage display of wildlife trophies

March 21, 2024 02:15 pm | Updated 02:29 pm IST - KOCHI

K S Sudhi
K S Sudhi
The Kerala Forest department has said the issuance and possession of such animal articles cannot be encouraged. (image for representational purposes)

The Kerala Forest department has said the issuance and possession of such animal articles cannot be encouraged. (image for representational purposes) | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Military establishments are increasingly seeking ivory from the Kerala Forest department to be displayed at their units after the Kerala government had recently cleared three such requests.

The 4th Battalion of the 8th Gorkha Rifles is the latest military unit to approach the department for ivory. Though the unit had sought two pairs of ivory, the request was turned down by the department stating that the Wildlife (Protection) Act, 1972 did not encourage the display of wildlife trophies, including elephant tusks. The issuance and possession of such animal articles cannot be encouraged, according to the Forest department.

Army establishments seek ivory for safe custody from Kerala

However, the decision may land the department in the soup as it had set a precedent by recently clearing the requests for 46 pairs of wildlife trophies, including elephant tusks, deer horns and mount/horn for the Pangode Military Station, the Grenadiers RC and the Madras Regiment for its “safe custody.”

The Kerala government had issued an order for providing the trophies after overlooking the objections raised by the Forest department.

While the Pangode Military Station and the Grenadiers RC will get 10 pairs each of elephant ivory and antlers and 10 mount/horn, the Madras Regiment will receive three pairs of ivory and antlers from the strongroom of the department.

Conditions imposed

The department had also directed the military establishments to send their officials to choose the trophies they require from the collection maintained at the Forest Headquarters. The government had also imposed certain conditions for handing over the wildlife trophies for its safe custody.

The three Army units will be provided the ivory of wild elephants and not that of the captive ones, which are brought to the office by the owners of the dead animals. Once the animal is dead, its owners should entrust the ivory with the department after completing the legal formalities, according to officials.

Earlier, the department had unsuccessfully tried to obtain government clearance for incinerating a portion of the nearly 12 tonnes of ivory stocked in its vaults.

Related Topics

Kerala

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.