Now, dengue cases surface in hilly hamlets of Kannur and Kasaragod

Just in time when the districts of Kannur and Kasaragod are trying to keep Coronavirus under control, dengue, a vector-borne disease has plagued the hilly hamlets here.

The health department, with active involvement from local bodies, has launched a vigorous campaign to check the spread of dengue epidemic.

Most cases of the disease have been reported in the Kannur district, which is still in the red zone following the outbreak of COVID-19. The district has reported 33 dengue cases so far since January, with 33 suspected reported this month alone, while taking the cumulative number of suspected cases to 152.

District Surveillance Officer Dr. Shaj said there is nothing worrisome, however, several cases have been reported in the hilly hamlets of Alakode, Pullingome, Naduvil and some regions of Irrity.

He said an action plan has been formulated by the District Vector Control unit, who have identified the hotspot areas. There are already people who are placed in these areas to check the spread of disease. Besides fogging, with the support of Local Self Government reduction activities are being undertaken here, he added.

Since there is a threat of COVID-19 spread, people cannot be sent in the team. Hence people have been informed to keep the vicinity clean.

Meanwhile, in Kasargod district for the last two months, five confirmed cases of dengue have been reported and as many 60 suspected cases have been identified. Most of the cases have been reported from vulnerable eastern hilly hamlets of the district including Vellarikundu taluk and Chenagla panchayat. In the district, during the same period last year, 11 dengue confirmed cases were reported while 61 were under surveillance.

District Surveillance Officer A T Manoj, said the mosquitoes took no time to multiply manifold in damp areas and hence the public should be very careful to see that their surroundings were dry and clean. He said the sultry summer coupled with intermittent rain spell off late resulted in easy breeding of the mosquitoes.

Both Kannur and Kasaragod districts are prone to communicable diseases. In 2019, Kannur recorded 212 cases of dengue, while in Kasaragod 242 people were affected by the disease.