Noted Carnatic musician K.G. Jayan passes away at 90

April 16, 2024 11:28 am | Updated 11:30 am IST - KOCHI

Noted Carnatic musician K.G. Jayan died at his residence at Thripunitura in Ernakulam district of Kerala on April 16 (Tuesday). He was 90.

He was undergoing treatment for various ailments. His cremation will be held on April 17. Popular Malayalam actor Manoj K. Jayan is his son.

Born to the late Gopalan Thanthrikal and late Narayani Amma in Kottayam on November 21, 1934, Jayan and his brother K.G. Vijayan were known as the ‘Jaya-Vijaya’ duo in the world of music. The Jaya-Vijaya title was suggested by the late Malayalam actor Jose Prakash who worked with them in his plays.

Together, they gave life to over 1,000 compositions in films, plays and devotional albums. Though Vijayan died in 1988, Jayan continued his musical journey through devotional songs and Carnatic concerts.

His arangetram was at the age of nine. Raman Bhagavathar was their first guru, though they fine-tuned their skills under the guidance of Mavelikara Radhakrishna Iyer later. The duo underwent advanced studies at the Swathi Thirunal College of Music in Thiruvananathapuram and came out with flying colours in the ‘Ganabhooshanam’ course. Their unquenching thirst to delve in the world of Carnatic music took them to maestros, including Alathur Brothers, Chembai Vaidyanatha Bhagavathar, and M. Balamuralikrishna.

Some of the movies for which they rendered music included Bhoomiyile Malakhamar, Dharmasastha, Nirakudam, Sneham, Theruvugeetham, Padhapooja, Shanmughapriya and Pappathi.

Some of their hit numbers include Nakshatradeepangal Thilangi, Hridayam Devalayam, Radhathan Premathodano to name a few. Their popular Ayappa devotional songs include Sreekovil Nadathurannu, Ishtadaivame Swami Saranamayappa (sung by P. Leela), and Hariharasuthane.

Jayan won Padma Shri in 2019. His other accolades include Sangeetha Nataka Akademi award in 1991 and Harivarasanam award in 2013.