NoRKs get another jolt from airlines

Airlines have again increased the fares from the four international airports in the State to destinations in West Asia to cash in on the demand for seats from Non-Resident Keralites (NoRKs) returning after Ramzan.

The hike, second in two months, comes close to the jacking up of airfares by Indian and foreign carriers by 200% to 400% to take advantage of the demand for seats during the summer vacation.

One-way fares from Thiruvananthapuram, Kochi, Kozhikode and Kannur international airports to various destinations in West Asia that was in the range of ₹6,000 to ₹2,000 have suddenly gone up putting hundreds of flyers into hardship.

For a one-way economy class ticket to key destinations in West Asia in the budget and regular flights on June 9, the airfare on Saturday booking (June 1) is in the range of ₹14,000 to ₹48,500.

An economy class ticket in Gulf Air from the State capital to Dubai on June 9 is available for ₹14,000, while the fare from Kannur to Dubai in Indigo has gone up to ₹25,700. The economy class fare from the State capital to Jeddah in Gulf Air on June 9 has touched ₹20,100 and one has to pay ₹48,500 for flying from Kannur to Jeddah in the national carrier Air India.

Airlines are also cashing in on the demand for seats by those who had returned with families for the reopening of the educational institutions on June 6 in the State and planning to fly back.

The inability of the Union government and the Director General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) to regulate the fares during the festive seasons and summer vacation has come as a blessing for the operating airlines, industry analysts say.

Cartelisation is reflected as all airlines have steeply increased the air fares without any yardstick. Hundreds of NoRKs who want to return to their workplace after the Ramzan are the worst-hit.

The grounding of over 75 aircraft by Jet Airways, SpiceJet, GoAir and IndiGo continue to compound the problems. The inability to operate more international flights from Kannur to Dubai and other West Asia destinations and linking the flights with other airports can reduce the pressure and airfare, analysts say.

Responding to the hike in airfare, president of the Kerala Association of Travel Agents K.V. Muraleedharan said Union Minister of State for External Affairs V. Muraleedharan should intervene to find a solution to the vexed issue of increasing the airfares and causing hardship to NoRKs.