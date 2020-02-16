Kerala

No new patients under observation for COVID-19

Of the 31 body fluid samples of suspected novel coronavirus (COVID-19) patients from Kozhikode district sent for lab tests, 29 have turned negative.

According to District Medical Officer V. Jayasree, the results of two more samples were yet to be received. She said that no new patients were added to the list of those under home quarantine in the district on Sunday.

Meanwhile, one more person was removed from observation after the completion of the 28-day cycle, taking the total number of people to be excluded so far to 184.

