No new patients under observation for COVID-19

Of the 31 body fluid samples of suspected novel coronavirus (COVID-19) patients from Kozhikode district sent for lab tests, 29 have turned negative.
According to District Medical Officer V. Jayasree, the results of two more samples were yet to be received. She said that no new patients were added to the list of those under home quarantine in the district on Sunday.
Meanwhile, one more person was removed from observation after the completion of the 28-day cycle, taking the total number of people to be excluded so far to 184.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.