No major revelations yet by arrested Maoists

November 10, 2023 07:51 pm | Updated 07:51 pm IST - Kozhikode

The three suspected Communist Party of India (Maoist) activists who were arrested by the Special Operation Group (SOG) of the Kerala Police three days ago are yet to reveal anything substantial about their recent encounters and action plans even after several hours of interrogation.

Sources said interrogation would continue with additional details and evidence gathered against them from their respective home States. After the Kerala police, the Anti-Naxal Squads from Tamil Nadu and Karnataka who had already gathered the details of the latest arrest would also quiz them in various cases registered against them in their States, they said.

It was on Tuesday night that two main CPI (Maoist) functionaries- Srimathi alias Unnimaya, a native of Karnataka and Chandru, a native of Tamil Nadu were nabbed after a gunfight in Wayanad.

Aneesh Babu alias Thampi , a native of Tamil Nadu, was the third one who was arrested from Kozhikode and remanded in police custody on Thursday for his alleged role as a messenger for Maoists.

Sources said Aneesh Babu had requested the support of an advocate from his own State to appear for him in the court and move the bail application.

However, he was permitted to communicate his legal requirements with the District Legal Services Authority. According to sources, Aneesh Babu was under the scanner of various investigation agencies after he was booked in a case related to Maoists at Edakkara station in Malappuram district a few months ago.

In the wake of the recent Maoist encounters and continuing combing action, there will be a heightened security arrangements for Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan who is expected to attend various programmes in Kozhikode district on Saturday. Entry of public will be permitted to the respective venues only after thorough screening by security personnel.

A senior police officer in charge of the security arrangements said all the venues were put under close surveillance after the examination of the Bomb Detection and Disposal Squads on Friday. Verification of identity cards would be done for government officials and media, the officer said.