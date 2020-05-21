No let up in imported cases, 24 more test positive

As more and more expatriates and non-resident Keralites from other parts of the country continue to return to the State, Kerala’s COVID-19 case load is also on an upward spiral, with 24 more testing positive on Thursday.

All 24 are imported cases of infection, with 14 cases reported in persons who had returned from abroad while 10 cases were reported in persons who had come into Kerala from other States, particularly Maharashtra and Tamil Nadu.

Malappuram report accounted for five cases; Kannur four; Kottayam and Thrissur three cases each; Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, and Alapuzha two cases each while Idukki, Palakkad, and Kasaragod had one case each.

The State also reported the recovery of eight patients.

Total tally

Kerala has so far reported 690 cases, of which 177 patients are currently undergoing treatment in hospitals. A total of 510 patients have since recovered from the disease.

The State currently has 80,138 people under surveillance, of whom, 79,611 are in home or institutional quarantine, while 527 persons with mild symptoms are in isolation wards in hospitals.

On Thursday, 153 persons with mild symptoms were hospitalised.

The number of patients in each districts are as follows: Thiruvananthapuram (9), Kollam (6), Pathanamthitta (7), Alapuzha (7), Kottayam (7), Idukki (2), Ernakulam (9), Thrissur (13), Palakkad (21), Malappuram (35), Kozhikode (14), Wayanad (11), Kannur (21), and Kasaragod (15).

Till date, the State has tested samples from 49,833 persons, of which, 48,276 have been negative.

As part of sentinel surveillance, the State has been collecting samples from select groups in the population randomly and testing, to check for community transmission. Of the 6,540 samples tested so far, 6,265 samples have returned a negative result. On Thursday, 1,798 samples were sent for testing.

Hotspots

Three regions were newly added to the hotspot lost of the State, while 8 regions were dropped from the list.

The new additions to the list include Thrikkadeeri and Sreekrishnapuram in Palakkad and Dharmadam in Kannur district.

Currently, 28 regions in the State have been designated as hotspots, most of which are in Kannur, Kasaragod, Wayanad, and Palakkad districts.