Kerala

No directive against serving beef, say police

The State police have denied that beef has been excluded firom the menu for the police batch that is starting training.

A statement from the State police said reports of beef not being included in the menu were incorrect.

A mess committee comprising representatives of the trainees and police officers had directed that food products available locally should be included to prepare healthy food.

This was to ensure that trainees got necessary energy from the food served to them, the statement added.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Feb 16, 2020 11:09:56 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/kerala/no-directive-against-serving-beef-say-police/article30837079.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY