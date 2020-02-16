No directive against serving beef, say police

The State police have denied that beef has been excluded firom the menu for the police batch that is starting training.
A statement from the State police said reports of beef not being included in the menu were incorrect.
A mess committee comprising representatives of the trainees and police officers had directed that food products available locally should be included to prepare healthy food.
This was to ensure that trainees got necessary energy from the food served to them, the statement added.
