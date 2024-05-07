No case reached court in 7 train-hit elephant deaths since 2018 in Palakkad

May 07, 2024 08:56 pm | Updated 08:58 pm IST - PALAKKAD

The Elephant Lovers Forum has alleged an unholy nexus between the Forest department and the Railways, pointing out that no chargesheet was filed in the seven cases registered by the department against the loco pilots who assumedly caused the death of seven elephants in the last six years.

“When the Forest authorities say that they would register a case against the loco pilot whenever there is an elephant death on the tracks, it is mere eyewash. They never proceeded in the seven train-hit elephant fatalities that took place in the last six years,” said Elephant Lovers Forum district president Haridas Machingal.

Quoting an RTI (Right to Information Act) reply dated May 2 he got from the department, Mr. Machingal said that the Forest officials had not even registered the statements of the loco pilots in the last seven cases. “No chargesheet reached the court as they did not register the statements of the loco pilots. Therefore, the registration of cases against loco pilots that the Forest authorities talk of is bogus,” he said.

The death of two adult she-elephants within four weeks in the Walayar forest range presumably after being hit by trains has raised serious concerns about the safety of pachyderms in the stretch between Walayar and Palakkad railway stations.

The Forest Department said that eight elephants died after being hit by trains between Palakkad and Walayar, and as many cases were registered against the loco pilots of the respective trains. The number included the latest incident, in which a 25-year-old she-elephant was hit near Kanjikode railway crossing on Monday night.

When four of the elephants killed were tuskers, four were females. Forest officers agreed that they could not proceed with the cases as they had not registered the statements of the loco pilots.

“The case registration is a mere ploy. There is a nexus between the officers of the Railways and the Forest Department. Whenever there is a train hit case, they would pretend fiercely following up the case. Even if the tragedy is caused by the failure of the loco pilot in not maintaining the speed limit, no action is found to have been taken. Soon everyone forgets the case until the next elephant falls prey to a speeding train,” said Mr. Machingal.