No bigger ‘Pran Pratishtha’ than adoption of Constitution of India, says Agriculture Minister P. Prasad

January 27, 2024 07:00 pm | Updated 07:00 pm IST - ALAPPUZHA

The Hindu Bureau

There is no bigger ‘Pran Pratishtha’ or consecration ceremony than the adoption of the Constitution of India, Agriculture Minister P. Prasad has said.

He was speaking after hoisting the national flag on the occasion of Republic Day at Alappuzha Recreation Ground on Friday.

“The Constitution is the lifeline of our democracy. There is no bigger ‘Pran Pratishtha’ in India than the day the Constitution of India came into force on January 26, 1950. We cannot enshrine anything beyond the Constitution. It is what binds us together,” Mr. Prasad said.

The Minister also cited the Manipur violence in his speech. He said that the people of Manipur were living in fear. “Likewise, people in other parts of the country also live in constant fear. It has affected the national unity. Deliberate attempts are being made to subvert the Constitution. It is the duty of every Indian citizen to protect our Constitution,” Mr. Prasad said.

After hoisting the flag, the minister inspected the Republic Day parade. Twelve contingents, including Police, Excise, Student Police Cadets and Red Cross, and four band troupes participated in the parade.

The Minister felicitated 102-year-old freedom fighter K.A. Baker during the function.

A.M. Ariff, MP, P.P. Chitharanjan, MLA, Alappuzha municipal chairperson K.K. Jayamma, former MLA A.A. Shukkoor, District Collector John V. Samuel, District Police Chief Chaitra Teresa John and others attended the function.

