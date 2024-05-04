GIFT a SubscriptionGift
No adverse effects reported from COVID vaccines in India: V. K. Saraswat

May 04, 2024 10:02 pm | Updated 10:02 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

No adverse effects have been reported in India with regard to the vaccines used for battling COVID-19, senior scientist and NITI Aayog member V. K. Saraswat said here on Saturday.

Addressing a press conference held in connection with the 40th convication at the Sree Chitra Tirunal Institute of Medical Sciences and Technology (SCTIMST), Dr. Saraswat said both Covishield and Covaxin were “certified clearly and no such side effects have been reported, at least, in the Indian population.”

Dr. Saraswat was responding to questions related to the development where pharma firm Astrazeneca admitted in a UK court that its COVID-19 vaccine could cause a rare side effect linked to blood clotting. The Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine was sold under the brand name Covishield in India.

Dr. Saraswat said he did not want to comment on the new development concerning Astrazeneca as “we don’t have the database.”

Complaints regarding alleged adverse impacts of COVID-19 vaccines have cropped up in the past, but later verfications had proved them to be “false alarms,” he said.

