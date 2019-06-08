Nipah scare eases a bit

Scaling down the scare of a potential Nipah outbreak, four out of 11 persons who were kept at an isolation ward of the Government Medical College, Ernakulam, were shifted to the observation ward on Saturday after their condition improved significantly.

The condition of the remaining seven persons in the isolation ward was also reported to be stable, a medical bulletin issued by District Collector on Saturday evening said. Ten out of the 11 persons in the isolation ward were tested negative earlier in the day while the result of one patient was being awaited. Three persons were admitted at Government Medical College late on Friday night.

Meanwhile, the condition of the youngster who was tested positive for Nipah continues to remain stable. The Health Department had so far collected details of 325 persons who were found to have come into contact with the infected person. A team was engaged in analysing the present state of these people.

The core committee spearheading the anti-Nipah drive met to take stock of the situation at the District Collectorate on Saturday morning. Education Minister C. Ravindranath presided.

An expert team from the Pune-based National Institute of Virology (NIV) continues to camp at the Government Medical College Hospital and undertake examination of the lab and sanitisation drive. A team from the All India Institute of Medical Sciences and NIMHANS examined the facilities at the new isolation ward set up at the Medical College.

Another three-member team from NIV was engaged in setting up a mechanism to study bats at Thodupuzha while a forest team was entrusted with a similar task at Vadakkekkara. Four teams have been deployed for the monitoring of private hospitals. The teams had so far visited 63 hospitals, including 18 on Friday alone.

Enough medicines has been stocked in the district. The helpline received 39 calls on Nipah on Saturday taking the total number of calls till its setting up to 557. The training to fight Nipah, which was now being given at block level, will be expanded to lower levels at the panchayat and municipal levels.

This will be kickstarted on June 10 with the cooperation of anganawadi, Kudumbasree, ASHA and employment guarantee scheme workers. Training was imparted to 1,293 persons on Saturday. The Labour Department inspected 12 migrant labour camps at North Paravur, Perumbavur and Kakkanad areas. Strict action will be taken against those found violating hygiene norms.

