HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+Showcase

CONNECT WITH US

Nipah: connection between environment and epidemic in focus

The three localities from the virus originated in Kozhikode district over the past five years have similar geograpahy and flora

September 13, 2023 08:39 pm | Updated 08:40 pm IST - Kozhikode

The Hindu Bureau
Residents fix a sign reading ‘Nipah containment zone’ on a barricade put up to block a road after authorities declared the area a containment zone in Ayanchery village in Kozhikode district on Wednesday.

Residents fix a sign reading ‘Nipah containment zone’ on a barricade put up to block a road after authorities declared the area a containment zone in Ayanchery village in Kozhikode district on Wednesday.

The similarity of the localities from where the Nipah infection originated three times in Kozhikode district raises a few questions about the link between environment and the epidemic. Thick foliage, fruits, rivers, areca palms and proximity to forest are the common features of these locations, characteristics of the down hill regions of the Western Ghats.

Kallad in Maruthonkara panchayat, epicentre of the present outbreak, is only 10 km by road from Sooppikkada in Perambra where the virus struck in 2018. If not for the Janakikkadu eco-tourism sector in between, the two locations will just be three km away.

Volunteers block a road in view of the Nipah virus spread in an affected area, at Kuttiyadi in Kozhikode, Wednesday,

Volunteers block a road in view of the Nipah virus spread in an affected area, at Kuttiyadi in Kozhikode, Wednesday, | Photo Credit: PTI

Janakikkadu is rich in biodiversity with enough fruit that bats, identified as carriers of the virus, feed on. However, scientists have confirmed that viruses come out only when bats are scared or disturbed. This raises the question of what is disturbing the sanctuary of the bats in Janakikkadu; deforestation and climate change being the top suspects.

Bats also venture out into human habitations at night in search of food, especially fruit and areca nut. Kallad as well as Sooppikkada are rich in ‘bat food’. Pazhur, near Mavoor, where the disease was identified in 2021 too has a similar geography and flora. The victim’s father then had a farm on a river bank and there was a tree inhabited by bats on the other bank.

As Nipah makes an appearance thrice in five years in the same district there need to be a proper study about the reasons and if human intrusion into the environment, including deforestation, quarrying, and river encroachment have a role in the disease outbreak.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.