HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

NIIST inks MoU with Kerala Khadi and Village Industries Board

July 26, 2023 10:38 pm | Updated 10:38 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

The CSIR-National Institute for Interdisciplinary Science and Technology (NIIST) has signed a memorandum of understanding with the Kerala Khadi and Village Industries Board to promote employment generation through value addition in regional resources. The programme involves value addition in regional produces/crops such as honey, jackfruit, paddy, mango and banana, and waste treatment solutions for khadi and village industries in the state. Industries Minister P. Rajeeve, Board vice chairman P. Jayarajan, Board secretary K. A. Ratheesh, and C. Anandharamakrishnan, director, NIIST, were present at the function.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.