Kerala

Night patrolling to be strengthened

State Police Chief Anil Kant has issued orders to strengthen night patrolling to improve law and order and prevent crimes.

In a directive to District Police Chiefs, Mr. Kant ordered steps to ensure adequate police presence between 10 p.m. and 5 a.m. at major junctions, byroads, ATM kiosks, and places of worship. Beat patrol, night patrol, and bike patrol teams will be deployed. Highway patrol vehicles and control room vehicles will also be utilised.

Sub-inspectors will also be deployed for night patrolling on alternate days. DySPs and Inspectors will oversee patrolling.


