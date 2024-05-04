NIA files charges against four Maoists in Wayanad firing case

May 04, 2024 12:55 pm | Updated 12:55 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on May 3 chargesheeted four cadres of the CPI(Maoist) in a case relating to firing at the commandos of the Special Operations Group (SOG) in the Thalapuzha area of Wayanad district in Kerala.

The incident occurred on November 7, 2023 when the SOG team of the Kerala Police was on a combing operation at Perya, Wayanad, to nab armed cadres of the banned Naxal outfit, the CPI(Maoist). The team came under attack as it zoomed in on the cadres present in a house.

In the ensuing operation, two CPI(Maoist) members, identified as Thiruvenkidam @ Chandru @ Chandu and Shreemathi @ Unnimaya @ Unni were apprehended. Three others, including Latha @ Meera and Sundari @ Jenny, however, fled the scene of the encounter.

The NIA, which took over the investigation from the Kerala Police on February 10, 2024 filed its chargesheet against Thiruvenkidam, Shreemathi, Latha, and Sundari in the case RC-01/2024/NIA/KOC under relevant Sections of the IPC, UA(P)A, and the Arms Act.

The agency is carrying on with its investigation and has launched a manhunt for the absconding accused Sundari @ Jenny, who is carrying a reward of ₹10 lakh, and Latha @ Meera, along with another accused person.