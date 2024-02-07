NIA court finds Riyas Aboobacker guilty

February 07, 2024 09:13 pm | Updated 09:14 pm IST - KOCHI

The Special Court for National Investigation Agency (NIA) has found Riyas Aboobacker, the alleged ISIS activist, guilty of attempting to recruit youth to the proscribed organisation and planning to carry out explosions in Kerala.

Mini S. Das, the Special Judge, who considered the case, found him guilty of the offences charged against him on Wednesday. The NIA had arrested him on April 29, 2019.

The NIA had alleged that Aboobacker had organised meetings in Kochi, where he had decided to launch suicide attacks for furthering the activities of IS in the country. He had also motivated and sought support from others for carrying out extremist acts, the agency had alleged.

The agency had invoked the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act against the accused. The court will decide on the quantum of punishment after hearing the investigation agency and the counsel of the convict on Thursday.