Kerala

New system for COVID-19 testing

The nucleic acid extraction system which will be used for testing COVID-19 at Thrissur Government Medical College Hospital from Saturday.

A nucleic acid extraction system that will enable rapid COVID-19 tests will be launched at Government Medical College Hospital, Thrissur, on Saturday.

The new system, which will be installed at the virology lab of the hospital, will ensure test results in three hours. T.N. Prathapan and Ramya Haridas, MPs, will inaugurate the system.

A sum of ₹40 lakh from Ms. Haridas’ local area development fund was used for the installation of the system, procured from Germany.

