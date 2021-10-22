Kerala

New date for PSC exam

The Kerala Public Service Commission (PSC) examination for the Assistant Engineer (Civil) post, which was earlier scheduled on October 21 and postponed due to the incessant rains and flooding in some districts, will be held at 2.30 p.m. on October 28.

The candidates can appear with the admission ticket earlier issued. The revised dates for the graduate-level preliminary examination scheduled on October 23 will be announced later.

There is no change in the dates for the graduate-level preliminary examination scheduled on October 30.


Our code of editorial values

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Oct 22, 2021 8:31:22 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/kerala/new-date-for-psc-exam/article37128622.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY