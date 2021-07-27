New cases spiral to 22,129 in State

Test positivity rate rises to 12.35%, active case pool goes up to 1,45,371

Kerala’s COVID-19 case graph registered a steep increase with 22,129 new cases being registered on Tuesday when 1,79,130 samples tested over the past 24 hours.

The test positivity rate increased to 12.35%.

The State’s active case pool shot up to 1,45,371 on Tuesday, with 13,415 patients reported to have recovered on the day.

156 deaths

COVID deaths are rising again and the official cumulative case fatality now stands at 16,326, with the State adding 156 deaths, most of which occurred in the past few days, to the official list of deaths.

On Tuesday, the number of patients newly admitted to hospitals climbed to 2,351. However, total hospitalisations of those with moderate or severe COVID have remained more or less steady and were 26,266 on the day.

Total ICU admissions of critically ill patients on Tuesday showed a slight dip at 1,889, while the number of patients requiring ventilator support also went down a notch to 716.

The cumulative case burden of the State ever since the pandemic began now stands at 33,05,245 cases.

Malappuram tops

Among districts, Malappuram reported the highest number of 4,037 cases, followed by Thrissur 2,632, Kozhikode 2,397, Ernakulam 2,352, Palakkad 2,115, Kollam 1,914, Kottayam 1,136, Thiruvananthapuram 1,100, Kannur 1,072, Alappuzha 1,064, Kasaragod 813, Wayanad 583, Pathanamthitta 523, and Idukki 400 cases.