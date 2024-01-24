NDA’s Kerala Padayatra to begin at Kasaragod on January 27

January 24, 2024 09:22 pm | Updated 09:22 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

The Kerala Padayatra (rally) led by National Democratic Alliance (NDA) State chairman K. Surendran to begin at Kasaragod on Saturday (January 27).

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president J.P. Nadda will inaugurate the rally from the Thaalippaduppu ground at 3 p.m. on Saturday.

Mr. Surendran, who begins his programmes in Kasaragod district with a visit to the Madhur temple, will participate in various programmes, including a get together of religious and cultural leaders in Kasaragod Lok Sabha constituency. The rally will reach Kannur on January 29, Wayanad on January 30 and cross Vadakara on January 31.

The rally will cover Attingal, Pathanamthitta, Kollam, and Mavelikara Lok Sabha constituencies between February 3-7 and Kottayam, Alappuzha, and Thiruvananthapuram between February 9-12. At Thiruvananthapuram, the Union Home Minister Amit Shah will address the rally.

The Kerala Padayatra will enter Idukki on February 14, Chalakudy on February 15 and cover Malappuram, Kozhikode and Alathur constituencies between February 19-21. Mr. Surendran will cover Ponnani on February 23, Ernakulam on February 24 , Thrissur on February 26, and conclude the rally at Palakkad constituency on February 27.

Various national leaders and Union Ministers will address the rally at each constituency. People from all walks of life, socio-cultural leaders and members of the public are expected to participate in the meetings, a statement issued by the BJP said. Development issues in each constituency will become the focus of discussions.

The statement said that special help desks will be arranged at each meeting of the rally for people to join and become beneficiaries of various development initiatives and schemes being promoted by the Centre. NDA’s development agenda will also be showcased at the rally.