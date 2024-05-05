GIFT a SubscriptionGift
NCC camp at Malampuzha JNV

May 05, 2024 09:09 pm | Updated 09:09 pm IST - PALAKKAD

The Hindu Bureau

The 27 Kerala Battalion NCC Palakkad will organise a combined annual training camp at Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya (JNV), Malampuzha, from May 7 to 16.

The camp will have a wide variety of programmes aimed at inculcating social responsibilities among cadets. The organisers said that the camp would ensure physical, mental, and moral development of the cadets.

An awareness campaign against plastic will be conducted with the help of Malampuzha grama panchayat as well as the Irrigation department. Besides, road safety awareness sessions, self-defence techniques, trekking sessions, fire and rescue classes, and awareness against drugs will be offered.

The cadets will also get training for inter-group sports shooting competitions during the camp days. As many as 600 cadets from colleges and schools will attend the 10-day camp.

