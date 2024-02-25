GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Navy Chief to arrive in Thiruvananthapuram on Monday on two-day visit

February 25, 2024 08:51 pm | Updated 08:53 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau
Admiral R. Hari Kumar, Chief of the Naval Staff.

Admiral R. Hari Kumar, Chief of the Naval Staff, will arrive in Thiruvananthapuram on a two-day visit on Monday. The Admiral will be calling on Governor Arif Mohammed Khan and Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan during his visit.

He will interact with school students and naval veterans and naval NCC cadets in separate events. He will also be addressing senior functionaries of the State Bank of India.

During his visit Admiral Hari Kumar will visiting the Naval Armament Inspectorate (Thiruvananthapuram) which provides quality assurance cover during the production of various components of Naval Armament Stores.

“This visit underscores the importance of Thiruvananthapuram in the naval operations and strategic planning of the country, thereby strengthening the presence of the Indian Navy in the city,” a defence spokesperson said in a statement on Sunday.

