National architecture design competition under way for IPM redesign

Architects under IIA to play key role in the redesign process with the support of a Bengaluru-based NGO

March 21, 2024 07:10 am | Updated 07:10 am IST - Kozhikode

The Hindu Bureau
Pain and Palliative Care Society secretary P.C. Sreekumar launching the official portal for the ‘Oasis’ national architecture design competition in Kozhikode on Wednesday. IIA State chairperson Vinod P. Cyriac (left) and Calicut centre chairman Noufal C. Hashim are seen. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGMENT 

The State chapter of the Indian Institute of Architects (IIA) has launched ‘Oasis’, a national-level architecture design competition seeking an innovative design proposal for the Institute of Palliative Medicine (IPM), Kozhikode.

Secretary of Pain and Palliative Care Society (PPCS) P.C. Sreekumar inaugurated the official website — oasis.iiakerala.org — in the presence of IIA State chapter chairman Vinod P. Cyriac for facilitating online registrations.

According to IIA functionaries, only unique designs that can cultivate a sense of community, comfort, and connection on the IPM campus with the goal of enhancing the overall experience for patients, families, and caregivers will be selected by experts at the end of the contest.

Architects across the country can register their names online till April 15 and submit entries within April 30. The names of the winners whose proposals will be considered for the IPM redesign project will be announced on May 10.

According to IIA and IPM authorities, this is one of the noble opportunities to contribute to the mission of palliative care while showcasing the power of architecture to realise a positive change in the field. The ideal design, which will be executed by IIA with the support of a Bengaluru based-non-governmental organisation, is expected to accommodate all innovative facilities for palliative care within a 12,000-sq.ft. area, they added.

