Nadaswaram artiste Thiruvizha Jayashankar awareded Chembai Puraskaram

Eminent nadaswaram artiste Thiruvizha Jayashankar has won the Sree Guruvayurappan Chembai Puraskaram instituted by the Guruvayur Devaswom in connection with Guruvayur Ekadasi.

The award is given in honour of his contribution to the field of nadaswaram for the last seven decades. The award carries a purse of ₹50,001, gold locket and citation. It will be presented to him at the inaugural of the 47th Chembai music festival to be held on November 29.

Nadaswaram concert

Devaswom Minster K. Radhakrishnan will present the award to the 83-year-old artiste at the function to be held at Melpathur Auditorium at Guruvayur. This will be followed by a nadaswaram concert by Mr. Jayashankar. The award was decided by a jury, which had Guruvayur Devaswom chairman K.B. Mohandas as convenor.

“It is one of the precious moments in my life. It is the blessings of Guruvayurappan and Chembai Swamikal. Thanking all, especially Gururvayurappan and the Devaswom,” said Mr. Jayashankar.

A disciple of Semmangudi Srinivasa Iyer, Mr. Jayashankar has won several awards in his long career, including Kendra Sangeetha Nataka Academy award in 2013 and Kerala Sangeetha Nataka Akademi award in 1982. He won Kalaimamani award of the Tamil Nadu Government in 1990.