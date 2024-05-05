GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

MVD directs 5 youth to do social work as punishment for violating traffic rules

May 05, 2024 08:28 pm | Updated 08:28 pm IST - ALAPPUZHA

The Hindu Bureau

The Motor Vehicle Department (MVD) has directed a group of five youngsters to do social service as punishment for driving a car dangerously and violating traffic rules.

The incident happened on the Kayamkulam-Punalur road on April 28. The MVD initiated action after a video of the group, returning from a marriage reception, emerged in which four of them were seen sitting on the doors of the moving car sticking heads, hands and other body parts out.

MVD officials said that car driver Al Khalid Bin Sajeer, and four others – Afthali Ali, Bilal Nazar, Muhammed Najad and Sajas had been ordered to do community service at the Orthopaedics department in Government Medical College Hospital, Alappuzha for four days starting from Monday. The group has also been directed to conduct social work for three days at Gandhi Bhavan, Pathanapuram in Kollam. They hail from Alappuzha and Kollam districts.

“This is for their benefit. We hope the punishment in the form of social service will bring about a change in their attitude,” said M.G. Manoj, joint RTO, Mavelikara.

Earlier, the MVD registered a case against them and suspended the driving licence of the car driver. It also took the vehicle into custody and handed it over to Nooranad police.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.