MP praises educationalist’s contributions

The Raulathul Uloom Association (RUA) has published a souvenir on U. Mohammed, former principal of Farook College and well known educationalist.
‘Colossal’
Releasing the souvenir titled Campusinte Swantham UM at a function held at Farook College on Thursday, E.T. Mohammed Basheer, MP, said Mohammed’s contributions to the educational uplift of minorities in the State were colossal. RUA vice president P.K. Ahamed accepted the copy of the souvenir. K.V. Kunhamed Koya presided over the function.
