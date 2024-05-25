GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Mount Carmel Church in Munnar declared minor basilica

Published - May 25, 2024 07:59 pm IST - IDUKKI

The Hindu Bureau
Bishop Sebastian Thekkethecheril handing over the official declaration of Pope Francis elevating Mount Carmel Church in Munnar  as minor basilica to basilica rector Fr. Michael Valayinchiyil at a function in the church on Saturday.

Bishop Sebastian Thekkethecheril handing over the official declaration of Pope Francis elevating Mount Carmel Church in Munnar  as minor basilica to basilica rector Fr. Michael Valayinchiyil at a function in the church on Saturday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

At a special ceremony held on Saturday, Mount Carmel Church in Munnar was officially declared a minor basilica. The announcement was made during a Holy Mass presided over by Bishop of Vijayapuram Mar Sebastian Thekkethecheril.

The declaration is a major milestone for the first Catholic Church in the high ranges that is associated with early plantation history. It was established by a Spanish missionary for workers, mostly from Tamil Nadu, in 1898.

Justin Madathiparampil, Auxiliary Bishop of Vijayapuram, read the formal decree in Latin and diocesan chancellor Fr. Jose Navas read its English version and provided translations in Tamil and Malayalam. Thiruvananthapuram Archbishop Thomas J. Netto unveiled the official symbol of the basilica in front of the main entrance to the church.

Major Archbishop of the Malankara Church Cardinal Mar Baselios Cleemis Catholicos preached the homily. Mount Carmel minor basilica rector Fr. Michael Valayinchiyil, Idukki Bishop Mar John Nellikkunnel, Kottayam diocese Bishop Mar Aprem, Kottapuram diocese Bishop Abros Puthenveetil, Nagercoil Bishop emeritus Remidios, Kanan Devan Hills Plantations Managing Director Mathew Abraham among others attended the function.

According to church officials, Pope Francis elevated Mount Carmel Church, which belongs to the diocese of Vijayapuram, to a minor basilica in February this year. It is the first basilica in Idukki district and the Vijayapuram diocese.

