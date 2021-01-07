Mother arrested for killing her newborn baby

The police arrested a mother in connection with the killing of her newborn baby boy by tying an earphone wire around his neck.
According to the police, Shahina, a native of Chetekal, under Badiaduka police limits was arrested for killing the newborn baby. The incident took place on December 16 in Chetekal.
The woman was rushed to a private hospital in Chengala for treatment after she was found bleeding. Even though the woman did not mention she was pregnant, the doctor confirmed that she had given birth and they were asked to search the house.
A search by the family found the baby's body hidden in a cloth under the bed. Later, a postmortem at Kannur Government Medical College revealed that the cause of baby's death was due to strangulation with a wire around the neck.
The accused later confessed during the investigation that the baby was killed due to the pain after delivery. The police also investigated the role of others in the crime.
However, the woman's husband and relatives revealed that she concealed her pregnancy.
Her husband Shafi said they got to know about the pregnancy when the doctor revealed it. The delivery took place while the family was away at a relative's home, he revealed.
