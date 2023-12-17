GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Month-long Fiesta Arabiyya concludes

December 17, 2023 07:36 pm | Updated 07:38 pm IST - MALAPPURAM

The Hindu Bureau
Arabic scholar from Indonesia Ahmed Mohammmed Al Baseeri inaugurating the valedictory session of month-long Fiesta Arabiyya at Madin Academy, Malappuram, on December 17.

Arabic scholar from Indonesia Ahmed Mohammmed Al Baseeri inaugurating the valedictory session of month-long Fiesta Arabiyya at Madin Academy, Malappuram, on December 17. | Photo Credit: SAKEER HUSSAIN

Curtain fell on a month-long Arabic language celebration named Fiesta Arabiyya at Madin Academy here on December 17. The month-long language fiesta marked the International Arabic Day celebrations.

Inaugurating the valedictory session, renowned Arabic scholar from Indonesia Ahmed Mohammed Al Baseeri said a good part of the global knowledge had been written in Arabic. He praised Madin Academy for the efforts it had taken to popularise Arabic language.

Madin Academy chairman Syed Ibrahim Khaleel Bukhari presided over the function. The conference demanded that an Arabic language university be established in the State and facilities be created for deeper archival studies in the State universities.

The Fiesta Arabiyya marked several gatherings of scholars, workshops for students and teachers, creative writing camps, literary collectives, and several other competitions.

Samastha Kerala Jamiyyathul Ulama district secretary P. Ibrahim Baqavi, Sunni Students Federation national president Noushad Alam Misbahi, vice president Faqeehul Qamar Saqafi, Twahir Moulana Neemi, Dilshad Kashmir, and Arabic Village director K.T. Abdussamad Saqafi spoke.

