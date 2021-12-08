Moderation for Class 12 term-1 exams sought

The National Council of CBSE Schools has requested the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) to consider awarding moderation for the Class 12 English and Mathematics Term-1 board examinations held on December 2 and 6 respectively as the papers were from out of syllabus and really tough for the students.

In a letter sent to Manoj Ahuja, chairman of the CBSE, the council stated that majority of the questions were from out of the textbook. The pattern was not familiar to the children. It was difficult for the average and below average children, they said. Indira Rajan, secretary-general of the council, pointed out that the English paper had ambiguous questions, especially in the written section.

There were same and similar questions, with completely different set of options, she said.

The letter said that these kind of question papers will add to the misery of the parents and they would prefer State boards in future. Retaining the students in grade 11 and 12 has always been a challenge as parents feel that the students will not be able to get the desired marks to even qualify for higher education.