HamberMenu
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Misbehaviour with woman journalist: Suresh Gopi told to appear before investigating officer by Nov. 18

The incident leading to the case took place in Kozhikode on October 27

November 10, 2023 06:28 pm | Updated 06:28 pm IST - Kozhikode

The Hindu Bureau

The Nadakkavu police on Friday issued a notice to actor and politician Suresh Gopi asking him to appear before the investigating officer by November 18 in connection with a case registered against him following a complaint by a woman journalist. 

The notice was served on him after completing the preliminary investigation process, including the recording of statements of complainant and the witnesses. The video footage was also collected for detailed examination.

It was on October 27 that the incident took place during a media interaction in Kozhikode. The allegation of the woman journalist was that the actor misbehaved with her. She also complained that the actor touched on her shoulders unmindful of her resistance. 

The police registered the case against the suspect under section 354 A (punishment for sexual harassment of the nature of unwelcome physical contact and advances) of the Indian Penal Code on October 28. Following the incident, the actor had tendered his apologies on his Facebook page. 

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.