Miraculous escape for passengers as car gets trapped between truck and bus in Thrissur

May 02, 2024 07:58 pm | Updated 07:59 pm IST - Thrissur

The Hindu Bureau

Three of a family had a miraculous escape at Kodakara on Thursday, after their car was sandwiched between a truck and a bus.

The car rammed a truck in front of it as the truck driver braked suddenly. A bus, which was right behind the car, rammed the vehicle, crumpling it.

According to the police, the car had to be cut open to rescue the passengers who were trapped in the vehicle. They were rushed to a nearby hospital. Though the passengers sustained injuries, the wounds are not life-threatening, the police said.

