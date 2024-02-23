GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Miraculous escape for 42 people as KSRTC bus catches fire at Kayamkulam

After noticing a foul smell and smoke emanating from the back of the bus, the driver stopped the vehicle and alerted passengers, who got out in no time. The bus was gutted completely

February 23, 2024 06:20 pm | Updated 06:20 pm IST - ALAPPUZHA

The Hindu Bureau

Forty-two people, including 40 passengers and two crew, had a miraculous escape when a Kerala State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) bus caught fire at Kayamkulam in Alappuzha on Friday.

According to the Kayamkulam police, the incident happened near MSM College Junction around 9.30 a.m. The vestibule bus was heading to Thoppumpady from Karunagappally. The vehicle was completely gutted.

Passengers escaped unhurt, thanks to the alertness and timely intervention of the bus driver. After noticing a foul smell and smoke emanating from the back of the bus, the driver stopped the vehicle and alerted passengers, many of whom were students. The passengers got off the bus in no time. Soon the vehicle erupted in a ball of flames.

After being informed, the police and Fire and Rescue Services personnel rushed to the spot and doused the fire. The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained. Officials of the Motor Vehicles department said that they had collected details regarding the incident and that a report would be submitted if asked.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.