HamberMenu
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Minister launches new gender-neutral uniform for IHRD-run engg. colleges

Reform marks a fresh start in the Higher Education department’s efforts to ensure gender justice and equality in colleges in the State, R. Bindu says

October 13, 2023 07:55 pm | Updated 07:55 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau
Higher Education Minister R. Bindu will the students of the College of Engineering, Attingal, after the launch of the gender-neutral uniform for engineering colleges that function under the Institute of Human Resources Development on Friday.

Higher Education Minister R. Bindu will the students of the College of Engineering, Attingal, after the launch of the gender-neutral uniform for engineering colleges that function under the Institute of Human Resources Development on Friday.

Higher Education Minister R. Bindu formally launched the gender-neutral uniform that has been introduced in the nine engineering colleges functioning under the Institute of Human Resources Development (IHRD) on Friday.

Dr. Bindu presented the first set of uniforms, comprising light blue shirts and black pants, to first-year B.Tech students Mohammed Adil and Chaithanya Raghunath at the function held at the College of Engineering, Attingal.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr. Bindu said the reform marked a fresh start in the Higher Education department’s efforts to ensure gender justice and equality in colleges in the State. Gender-neutral uniforms, she added, were a small step towards ending all forms of discrimination on campuses. The shift in dressing styles from being beauty-oriented to one dictated by comfort was bound to reduce the level of inequality among students.

“The concept of gender equality should be embedded in the learning process at all levels. The uniform, irrespective of whether the person who dons is male, female or transgender, will symbolise the progressive change of gender equality,” the Minister added.

O.S. Ambika, MLA, presided over the function. Attingal municipal chairpersons S. Kumari, IHRD director V.A. Arun Kumar, and college Principal Vrinda V. Nair also participated in the function.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.