Minister convenes meet to review arrangements for school reopening

May 06, 2024 09:40 pm | Updated 09:40 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

Minister for General Education V. Sivankutty on Monday convened a meeting of officials, including the Director of General Education (DGE), in connection with the reopening of schools in the State after the summer vacations on June 3.

The meeting was a follow-up to the one convened by the Chief Minister recently. It discussed steps to make the Pravesanotsavam, a function to welcome children to school, a grand affair.

A number of meetings will be chaired by the Minister in connection with the Pravesanotsavam.

On Tuesday, a meeting of District Collectors, State Disaster Management Authority, Mayors, district panchayat presidents, municipal chairpersons, General Education Principal Secretary, and the DGE will be held.

The same evening, a meeting of the General Education Principal Secretary, DGE, Additional DGE, QIP officials, Deputy Directors of Education, higher secondary and vocational higher secondary deputy directors will also be held.

A meeting of teacher union representatives will be held in the State capital on May 13. The same afternoon, a meeting of DDEs, Regional Deputy Directors, district education officers, and assistant education officers will be held to review if the directions given by the Chief Minister have been implemented in full.

On May 14, a meeting of heads of various institutions under the General Education department will be held.

Schools and their surroundings will be cleaned up ahead of the reopening. Wells, drinking water tanks, and other water sources should be cleaned.

Meetings of those concerned will be held at the school level to discuss the arrangements in connection with the reopening. Coordination between various departments should be ensured.

Further activities in connection with the anti-drug campaign and intensifying the clean and green school campus initiative will also be planned, a statement quoting the Minister said.