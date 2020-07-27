Minimal role in decision on autonomy for colleges: govt.

In the face of criticism over changes in education policy, the State government has downplayed its role in conferring autonomous status to three self-financing engineering colleges. In a statement, the office of Higher Education Minister K.T. Jaleel said the government had only a minimal role in the process under the guidelines of the University Grants Commission (UGC).

The clarification comes after the Opposition pointed out how the CPI(M) had opposed granting academic autonomy during the tenure of the previous United Democratic Front government and the Students Federation of India’s criticism of the present move.

Stressing on the UGC regulations for granting autonomy, the government said the colleges that satisfied the criteria did not require the State’s no-objection certificate. While the government and the university concerned could nominate a member each on the five-member inspection committee, the UGC could adopt a final decision even if none were recommended to the panel. Besides, colleges graded above NAAC ‘A’ grade could be granted autonomy without a field-level inspection.

Referring to the claims that autonomy was in the offing for more colleges, the government said the UGC was yet to convey such information.

It added that the previous UDF government had formally endorsed the UGC’s concept of autonomous colleges through the third amendment made to the university laws in 2014. A government and 18 aided arts and science colleges were conferred the status by way of the move.