Mercury drops for the second day at Munnar

The temperature level remained low in Munnar for the second consecutive day on Sunday. While it was minus 2 degrees Celsius on Saturday, it was 1 degree Celsius on Sunday.
The temperature recorded at various places in Munnar on Sunday: Latchmi and Nallathanny: 1 degree Celsius each; Sevenmalay, Chenduvarai: 2 degrees Celsius each; Mattupetty and Periyakanal: 3 degrees Celsius each. Pallivasal and Gundumalay recorded 6 and 5 degrees Celsius respectively.
There was a heavy rush of tourists to Munnar in connection with the Christmas and New Year holidays.
Almost all the rooms at hotels and resorts have been booked till January 1.
Other tourist centres such as Wagamon and Ramakkalmedu also witnessed high turnout of tourists.
However, Thekkady witnessed a lull in tourist arrival. The check-post on the border with Tamil Nadu remaining closed and many tourism packages yet to be opened hinder inflow of tourists.
The business activities at Kumily is entirely dependant on tourism in Munnar.
Shibu M. Thomas, secretary, Merchants Association, Kumily unit, said the closing of the check-post was a hindrance. He said the Forest Department was not promoting tourism at Thekkady.
The Idukki dam witnessed heavy tourist inflow.
An official at the ticket counter at the Cheruthoni dam said that 4,890 people visited Idukki dam on Sunday.
More than 10,000 people came to Idukki and Cheruthoni dams over three days, he said.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath