Memories that remained intact

Prof. Joseph’s book talks about his struggles after being attacked by miscreants

The English version of Professor T.J. Joseph’s autobiography Attupokatha Ormakal in Malayalam will soon be released by Penguin books.

Prof. Joseph. a teacher at New Mans College Thodupuzha, whose right hand was chopped off by fundamentalists for ‘religious blasphemy’, wrote the Malayalam book with his left hand and it was released in January 2020.

It was one of the best sellers in Malayalam and paved the way for a public debate on fundamentalist elements creeping into Kerala society.

He fell prey to religious fundamentalism in 2010. The English version of the book titled ‘A Thousand Cuts’ was translated by K. Nandakumar, grandson of Mahakavi Vallathol Narayana Menon.

According to Prof. Joseph, Penguin books informed him that the book will be released on September 20.

Prof. Joseph said that the English version of the book would help it reach a wide readership and the basic issue the book dealt with had gained more importance now. “As a developed society, we consider ourselves in a safe position. My life is a clear example that our State is also facing religious fundamentalism and related issues. May this book kindle the hope for peace and a secure atmosphere and the extremist elements in any religion should not be encouraged,” he said.

He said that the English version of the book was also dedicated to his wife, Salomi. He had a peaceful family life till the issue happened.

Suicide

The mental agony we faced took away her life, he said. The social fabric of a peaceful society should not be allowed to be destroyed by a few fundamentalists, he said.

Prof. Joseph, a former Malayalam teacher, had set a controversial question paper after selecting a passage from writer P.T. Kunju Mohammed’s short story for an internal exam in Malayalam for second semester B.Com students.

The attack in 2010

The Popular front of India (PFI) alleged that he had ridiculed Prophet Muhammad and its members attacked him when he was returning home from a church with his family on July 4, 2010.

He lost his job and spent a long period in hospital and at home.

On March 20, 2014, his wife committed suicide. Later, a court acquitted him of all charges.

Prof. Joseph describes in the autobiography that the Catholic church-run management of the college and the church authorities had boycotted him.